A férfit elnyelte a víznyelő - nem találták meg a holttestét (FOTÓ+VIDEÓ)

A víznyelő körülbelül 6 méter mély volt, és közvetlenül a hálószobája alatt nyílt meg.

In 2013, a Florida man, Jeff Bush, was sleeping in his bedroom when a large sinkhole opened up directly underneath his bed, swallowing him and his entire bedroom. His brother heard him scream, but was unable to see or reach him in time. Bush’s body was never recovered. pic.twitter.com/2yz7UM5X1n