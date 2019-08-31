Majmok rabolták ki a Trónok harca két sztárját
A sorozatban mindkét színésznő karaktere, Daenerys és Ygritte is volt a Kit Harringtok által alakított Jon Snow szerelme, Emilia Clarke és Rose Leslie viszont a valóságban jó barátnők, pedig Harington felesége. Ak ét barátnő most együtt ment nyaralni Indiába.
Emilia Clarke az Instaramon írta meg, hogy két majommal kellett harcolniuk, akik kirabolták őket. A dolog érdekessége, hogy le is fotózták őket, az Instán pedig ott a kép, lapozás után.
NAMASKAR India. NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway #brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE! #bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? # # # #saltwaterbook #AMUSTREAD! @itbeginswiththebody
(via 24.hu)