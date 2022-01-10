Katalin hercegné 40 éves lett - Neves fényképész fotózta a leendő angol királynét (FOTÓK)
Kate Middleton 40. születésnapja alkalmából készült fotókat hoztak nyilvánosságra - írja az Insider.
Cambridge hercegnéjét a neves olasz fényképész, Paolo Roversi fotózta.
A leendő királynéról Kew Gardensben készültek a felvételek. A portrékon Alexander McQueen-ruhákban látható.
Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2022
Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/FDMn5raCnr
These new portraits which have been released to mark the 40th will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2022
Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/l0sEerPfhH
Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2022
This is one of three new portraits which will enter the permanent collection of the @NPGLondon, of which The Duchess is Patron.
Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/55Z5qBMLaP
A MailOline értesülései szerint a fekete-fehér képeken a hercegné egy olyan gyöngyből és gyémántból készült fülbevalót visel, amely egykoron Diana hercegnőé, Vilmos herceg néhai édesanyjáé volt.
Insider/para