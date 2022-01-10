Katalin hercegné 40 éves lett - Neves fényképész fotózta a leendő angol királynét (FOTÓK)

2022. január 10. - 08:53

Kate Middleton 40. születésnapja alkalmából készült fotókat hoztak nyilvánosságra - írja az Insider.

-illusztráció- (Fotó: AP)

Cambridge hercegnéjét a neves olasz fényképész, Paolo Roversi fotózta.

A leendő királynéról Kew Gardensben készültek a felvételek. A portrékon Alexander McQueen-ruhákban látható.

A MailOline értesülései szerint a fekete-fehér képeken a hercegné egy olyan gyöngyből és gyémántból készült fülbevalót visel, amely egykoron Diana hercegnőé, Vilmos herceg néhai édesanyjáé volt.

