Katalin hercegné 40 éves lett - Neves fényképész fotózta a leendő angol királynét (FOTÓK)

Cambridge hercegnéjét a neves olasz fényképész, Paolo Roversi fotózta.

A leendő királynéról Kew Gardensben készültek a felvételek. A portrékon Alexander McQueen-ruhákban látható.

Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C



Paolo Roversi pic.twitter.com/FDMn5raCnr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2022

A MailOline értesülései szerint a fekete-fehér képeken a hercegné egy olyan gyöngyből és gyémántból készült fülbevalót visel, amely egykoron Diana hercegnőé, Vilmos herceg néhai édesanyjáé volt.

Insider/para