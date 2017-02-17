Így fagypont körül ezek a formás, fürdőruhás idomok épp jól jönnek
A Sports Illustrated magazin rávett néhány sportolót, hogy öltsenek fürdőrucit.
A Swimsuit Issue 2017 elnevezésű projektjük keretén belül a teniszező Eugenie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki, Serena Williams, illetve az atléta Simone Biles is megmutatta bájait.
Íme:
Even more reasons to fall in love with Genie Bouchard https://t.co/eP7h2GaPsK pic.twitter.com/c3tjtVZlvl— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) 2017. február 15.
Tennis star Genie Bouchard takes her talents to #SISwim! https://t.co/KUEIl59Vpz pic.twitter.com/rfcuzabVeh— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) 2017. február 15.
Tennis in bathing suits... Who's in?! @si_swimsuit #SISwim pic.twitter.com/ZWq1K9IgnN— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) 2017. február 15.
The new @SI_Swimsuit is on the stands today!!! So excited and honored to be included in the issue for the third straight year! pic.twitter.com/kx9O4wgfAf— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) 2017. február 15.
Photographer: Could u like, float for this shot?@Simone_Biles: Yea, one sec.— CELEBUZZ (@CELEBUZZ) 2017. február 15.
More here: https://t.co/Tgmft5rGTs pic.twitter.com/baCIVJ3pA1
Serena Williams couldn't be more stunning in #SISwim2017 https://t.co/MHqLeFceUe pic.twitter.com/57u3e5MCyu— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) 2017. február 15.
(via 24.hu)