Így fagypont körül ezek a formás, fürdőruhás idomok épp jól jönnek

2017. február 17. - 08:48

A Sports Illustrated magazin rávett néhány sportolót, hogy öltsenek fürdőrucit.

A Swimsuit Issue 2017 elnevezésű projektjük keretén belül a teniszező Eugenie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki, Serena Williams, illetve az atléta Simone Biles is megmutatta bájait.

Íme:

 

 

 

 

 

(via 24.hu)

AMI BIZTOSAN ÉRDEKELNÉ
﻿